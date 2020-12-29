 Skip to main content
One death and other cases of COVID-19 reported at Greensboro nursing facility
One death and other cases of COVID-19 reported at Greensboro nursing facility

GREENSBORO — One death has been attributed to COVID-19 at the WhiteStone community and several people there have tested positive for the disease, according to an email from the facility. 

“We are deeply saddened to report that a resident of our community who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away at a local hospital," Executive Director Mark Lewis said in an email.

"This is a sad and difficult time for our entire community, and our focus continues to be monitoring this situation and implementing all measures that will help to ensure the health and safety of our residents and employees,” Lewis said.

The facility at 700 S. Holden Road includes a memory care unit, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, as well as homes and apartments for independent living.

In an email, the facility said "several members of the WhiteStone community have tested positive for COVID-19. ... We are supporting the affected individuals, who are currently in self-quarantine and taking the appropriate safety measures."

When asked how many people were affected and how they were divided among staff and residents, WhiteStone said it could not provide any further information "due to privacy restrictions" and referred a reporter to the Guilford County health department for further information about the apparent outbreak.

An email sent to the health department's spokeswoman Tuesday afternoon seeking more information was not immediately answered.

State reports detailing COVID-19 cases at N.C. nursing homes can be confusing and outdated. So why is that?

WhiteStone has not shown up in the state's semi-weekly reports detailing outbreaks at congregate living facilities. The last report came out Dec. 22 and the next report isn't expected until Jan. 5, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Kenwyn Caranna: Five stories reflecting the myriad emotions 2020 brought us

From rage, panic and grief, to hope, determination and renewal, these stories from 2020 reflect the spectrum of human emotion.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

COVID-19 update: Tuesday's numbers

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 3,564 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 524,279. There were a total of 18,846 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 13.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: State health officials report the county has a total of 23,933 cases and 308 deaths. That's an increase of 123 cases and no new deaths from the previous day.

N.C. deaths: A total of 6,574 deaths from COVID-19 have occurred, an increase of 13 from the previous day.

N.C. hospitalizations: Another record was reached Monday, with 3,377 people hospitalized, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 185 more hospitalizations than reported the previous day.

