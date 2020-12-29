One death and other cases of COVID-19 reported at Greensboro nursing facility

GREENSBORO — One death has been attributed to COVID-19 at the WhiteStone community and several people there have tested positive for the disease, according to an email from the facility.

“We are deeply saddened to report that a resident of our community who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away at a local hospital," Executive Director Mark Lewis said in an email.

"This is a sad and difficult time for our entire community, and our focus continues to be monitoring this situation and implementing all measures that will help to ensure the health and safety of our residents and employees,” Lewis said.

The facility at 700 S. Holden Road includes a memory care unit, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, as well as homes and apartments for independent living.

In an email, the facility said "several members of the WhiteStone community have tested positive for COVID-19. ... We are supporting the affected individuals, who are currently in self-quarantine and taking the appropriate safety measures."

