COVID-19 was the main cause or contributing factor in more than 950 deaths in Guilford County from March 22, 2020, through March 7 this year, according to a News & Record review of death certificates.

This searchable database includes all of the people who have died in Guilford County, including those who had resided elsewhere. The state’s official tally of Guilford County deaths may differ because it only includes those of county residents.