Online access at greensboro.com free Christmas week

As the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Greensboro, we are excited to announce that during the week of Sunday to Dec. 26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at greensboro.com. This program is presented in partnership with High Point University, and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

“High Point University is happy to provide Triad citizens with access to important news and information,” says HPU President Nido R. Qubein. “This is another example of HPU’s commitment to serving our community.”

Since our inception, the News & Record has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like High Point University, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}