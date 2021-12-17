 Skip to main content
Online access at greensboro.com free Christmas week
Online access at greensboro.com free Christmas week

As the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Greensboro, we are excited to announce that during the week of Sunday to Dec. 26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at greensboro.com. This program is presented in partnership with High Point University, and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

“High Point University is happy to provide Triad citizens with access to important news and information,” says HPU President Nido R. Qubein. “This is another example of HPU’s commitment to serving our community.”

Since our inception, the News & Record has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like High Point University, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at greensboro.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that the News & Record has to offer. Thank you to High Point University for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy Holidays

Alton Brown, publisher

