Online series to focus on N.C. women in bluegrass, American roots music

The Blue Ridge Music Center will premiere on Tuesday the first few episodes from its online series, "A Place in the Band: Women in Bluegrass & American Roots Music."
Triad music fans will recognize several names.
North Carolina singer-songwriter and social activist Laurelyn Dossett conducted the interviews.
The first round of interviews on Tuesday will feature Dossett talking with Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens, as well as with Missy Raines and Amy Grossmann.
The pre-recorded video interviews will be posted Tuesday afternoon on The Music Center's website at www.blueridgemusiccenter.org, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlueRidgeMusicCenter and YouTube channel.
They also can be reached through the website of The Bluegrass Situation at thebluegrasssituation.com.
More episodes will be released on Jan. 19 and 26. Specific start times have not been announced.
Located near Galax, Va., on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Blue Ridge Music Center features an outdoor amphitheater with a summer concert series and an indoor interpretive center. It opens from May through October.
"A Place in the Band" is part of a project that the music center began in 2020 to honor the 100th anniversary of women being granted the right to vote.
It celebrates the triumphs and explores the struggles faced by women in bluegrass and American roots music.
Giddens, a Greensboro native who received a MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant," co-founded the Carolina Chocolate Drops and Our Native Daughters.
Raines is an eight-time International Bluegrass Music Association bass player of the year award winner and one of the First Ladies of Bluegrass supergroup.
Grossmann is president and chief executive officer of the Greensboro-based North Carolina Folk Festival.
The series was conceived by music center Associate Program Director Marianne Kovatch, and produced by Kovatch and music center Program Director Richard Emmett.
Initial plans called for the project to include several concerts, live discussions in front of an audience, and a live conference, Kovatch said via email.
"Everything changed once COVID hit," Kovatch said. "We were able to hold a few outdoor concerts this past summer, but it was no longer possible to present live indoor events for the discussions and conference."
"Moving them online enabled them to expand the scope of the discussions, making them more in-depth, and allowing them to include women from all over the country now that they were just a Zoom call away," she said.
Presenting the series online also makes the discussions available to a wider audience, since they can be viewed from anywhere and at any time.
The interview videos were edited by Joe Dejarnette of Studio 808A with graphic design done by Jacob LeBlanc of The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
Kovatch praised the work of Dossett and Dejarnette.
The interview/discussion series is a precursor to a virtual conference on the same topic that the Blue Ridge Music Center will host in late January.
More information on that will be announced later.
In the series, Dossett speaks with female musicians and others who work in music management, promotion, and event production.
"We interviewed seven musicians in various stages of their careers, from those with a long perspective on changes over the years to others who have been playing professionally for only a few years," Kovatch said. "We also included three women who are involved behind the scenes, including a festival director, sound engineer, and artist manager."
The women share their stories, talking about their role models, mentors and inspirations, experiences with people they've worked with, issues they've encountered as women in the industry, changes they've seen over the years, and other parts of their own personal journeys that have helped them be who they are today.
The series is sponsored and supported by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service, The National Endowment for the Arts, The National Park Foundation and The Bluegrass Situation.
