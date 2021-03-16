 Skip to main content
Open Streets to return Saturday to downtown Greensboro
Open Streets to return Saturday to downtown Greensboro

Open Streets

Gina Hicks, Caitlin Mize and Laura Mensch have their photograph made by their friend Sarah Healy in front of Vivid Interiors on South Elm Street during Open Streets on Aug. 7.

 Woody Marshall, News & Record

GREENSBORO — Open Streets will return to downtown from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors to center city are invited to shop local and enjoy patio dining along a pedestrian-friendly Elm Street, from Market Street to Lewis Street.

“Following the success of Open Streets during the summer and fall of 2020, we are thrilled to bring this program back to our community,” Zack Matheny, president and chief executive officer of Downtown Greensboro Inc., said in DGI's announcement.

“With more of our downtown restaurants and bars offering patio seating, and our retailers open later to accommodate customers, now more than ever, Downtown Greensboro is open for business," Matheny said. 

Open Streets will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. every Saturday. Parking is available in parking decks and street side on streets not blocked off for pedestrian traffic.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask and remain socially distanced while walking downtown. More information can be found at www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets.

