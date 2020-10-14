 Skip to main content
Outdoor comic book convention comes to Lexington this weekend
"Mask Con"

"Black Cat" #1 Comic Book, published by Marvel Comics exclusively for Ssalefish Comics by J. Scott Campbell. It will be available for purchase at the event at the Mask Con outdoor comic book convention on Oct. 17 in Lexington. 

 SSALEFISH COMICS, PROVIDED

LEXINGTON — Last weekend's rain caused by Hurricane Delta postponed the Mask Con outdoor comic book convention to Saturday.

More than 50 artists and vendors will sell their wares from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lexington Cinemas, 235 N. Talbert Drive.

“Lots of people were really excited, but comic books and rain are definitely a bad mix,” Stephen Mayer, event organizer and co-owner of Ssalefish Comics in Greensboro, said in the announcement. “Fortunately, we planned ahead and are ready to rock and roll on our backup date.”

The show will feature dozens of comic book shop owners and dealers as well as comic book artists from across the region. Many have faced economic challenges when the majority of comic book conventions were forced to cancel by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are $5 each. They can be purchased at www.ssalefish.net/events.

