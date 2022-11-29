Overheated laundry cause of bedroom blaze in Burlington, fire officials say

BURLINGTON — Pay attention to those care labels on clothing, especially before tossing items into the dryer.

It's a lesson that a Burlington homeowner unexpectedly learned overnight when firefighters responded to an alarm at his home.

A jacket that was hot out of a dryer and taken to a bedroom soon smoldered, "subsequently catching other clothing articles and furniture on fire" after the homeowner had left for work, Burlington Fire Department officials said in a news release.

"We've seen dryer fires before, but this was so unusual," department spokesman Daniel Shoffner said by telephone.

The item that overheated was a jacket that had a care tag saying the item should air dry or tumble dry on a low setting.

Firefighters responded at approximately 12:20 a.m. to the home in the 900 block of Herman Blue Court. They arrived on scene in just over 4 minutes to find light smoke coming from the residence, according to the news release.

Firefighters forced entry into the home due to the homeowner being at work, located the fire in a bedroom and extinguished it. Searches were also conducted to confirm there were no occupants. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to ensure the fire was completely extinguished, officials said in the news release.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. Damage estimates are $20,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.

Fire officials said the home's monitored fire alarm system resulted in a quick dispatch of the fire department and minimized damage to the house. The American Red Cross also provided assistance.

"Pay attention to care instructions," Shoffner said about dryer safety. "Clean out dryer vents and lint filters."

Another tip: Don't leave a dryer running when no one is home.

"Thankfully the fire was pretty much contained to the bedroom," Shoffner said. "The damage was minimal."