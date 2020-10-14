Overnight closures change for I-73 work, DOT says

GREENSBORO — Several overnight closures planned this week on Interstate 73 in Guilford County have changed, state transportation officials said today.

N.C. Department of Transportation said previously that contract crews are working to improve the interstate route. In a news release today, DOT announced the new closure schedule:

• Exit 97 B-C, from I-73 South to Interstate-85 South and Groometown Road, is set to close from midnight to 6 a.m. each night Thursday through Saturday. Traffic will be rerouted to Exit 97 A for Business 85 North to Holden Road (Exit 34) to head back on Business 85 South to access I-85 South and Groometown Road.

• Exit 97 A, from I-73 South to Business 85 North, is set to close from midnight to 6 a.m. each night Thursday through Saturday. Traffic will be detoured to I-85 North to South Elm-Eugene Street (Exit 124), then I-85 South to U.S. 220 North to access Business 85 North.

• The ramp from Groometown Road to I-73/I-85 North is set to close at 11 each night today through Saturday and reopen at 6 the following mornings. Traffic will be rerouted to I-85 Business North to Holden Road (Exit 34), then back to Business 85 South to rejoin I-73 North or take the Gate City Boulevard exit to return to I-85 North.