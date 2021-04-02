Pair charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of 6-month-old child, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder against two people arrested in connection to the disappearance of a child believed to be dead, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Both 22-year-old Deneshia Lerhae Murray and 23-year-old Jalen Maurice Wall were initially charged with concealing/failing to report the death of Murray's daughter, 6-month-old Nevaeh Smith.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, those charges were upgraded to first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

In March, authorities began investigating a report that Murray's daughter was last seen in the middle of December. Information received during the investigation led detectives to believe the child is dead, police said.

Police spokesman Ron Glenn said the child's body has not been found.