 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of 6-month-old child, Greensboro police say
0 comments
breaking top story

Pair charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of 6-month-old child, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2 charged in missing child case (copy)

Deneshia Lerhae Murray, 22, (left) and Jalen Maurice Wall, 23, are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Murray's 6-month-old daughter.

 Greensboro Police Department, provided

GREENSBORO — Charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder against two people arrested in connection to the disappearance of a child believed to be dead, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Both 22-year-old Deneshia Lerhae Murray and 23-year-old Jalen Maurice Wall were initially charged with concealing/failing to report the death of Murray's daughter, 6-month-old Nevaeh Smith.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, those charges were upgraded to first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

In March, authorities began investigating a report that Murray's daughter was last seen in the middle of December. Information received during the investigation led detectives to believe the child is dead, police said.       

Police spokesman Ron Glenn said the child's body has not been found.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Smugglers drop children over US border barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News