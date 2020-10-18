 Skip to main content
Pandemic parking reprieve is over in Greensboro
The days of penalty-free parking in downtown Greensboro are over. The city on Monday, Oct. 19, resumes issuing citations for expired meters and other violations. Parking citations — except handicapped parking violations — have been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parking enforcement has only been issuing warnings as part of its response to the pandemic.

Here's what you need to know:

