Pandemic parking reprieve is over

The days of penalty-free parking in downtown Greensboro are over. The city on Monday, Oct. 19, resumes issuing citations for expired meters and other violations. Parking citations — except handicapped parking violations — have been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parking enforcement has only been issuing warnings as part of its response to the pandemic.
Here's what you need to know:
