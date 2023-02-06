GREENSBORO — Guilford County is projecting a budget gap of about $8 million that it will have to close for its fiscal 2024 budget. That’s less than one percent of the county’s budget, but still something that elected officials and county staff will have to ponder.

That news came on the second day of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ annual retreat, which was held at the Bur-Mil Clubhouse.

Toy Beeninga, the county’s budget manager, expects increased proceeds from income and sales taxes this year, with the county’s total revenue expected to grow by about $13 million.

However, he also anticipates county expenses to increase by about $21 million — hence the $8 million projected gap.

These early estimates could change depending on a variety of factors not the least of which could be related to the economy.

One of the biggest expected increases is $6.3 million needed to fully fund plans to help get the pay of county employees commensurate with the market value of their positions, as was determined through a compensation study.

The rough budget outline also estimates $5 million in additional expenses for county schools, as well as a number of other increases.

Beeninga said that estimate is based on past years working with the school system. What expenses the district anticipates in the near future and how much the Guilford County Board of Education requests from commissioners will unfold in the months to come.

Another possibility that commissioners may ponder this year is increasing the tax discount rate. That discount rate, for paying real estate and personal property taxes before Aug. 31, is currently at 0.5%.

The question, which county staff are still working to figure out, is whether increasing the rate could boost collections to the point of offsetting the cost of the discount.

If county commissioners want to change the discount rate for fiscal year 2024, they need to do it by May 1.

Beeninga said there will be a number of work sessions with commissioners in the next few months to help shape the budget.

County Manager Michael Halford plans to present his recommended budget to the county commissioners in late May. The public hearing on the budget will be June 1 and date for budget adoption is June 15.