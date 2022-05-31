 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Parental control: NC's version of 'Don't Say Gay' bill headed to Senate floor

  • 0

RALEIGH — Republican legislation that supporters argue would give North Carolina parents more say over their children's public schooling and health, but critics say would intimidate and harm LGBTQ youth, is heading to the Senate floor after another affirmative committee vote on Tuesday.

The "Parents' Bill of Rights” legislation includes a provision that would prevent instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public school curriculum for kindergarten through third grade. Schools would have to notify parents about changes to their child's health and services that they are receiving — like psychological treatment — or before they could change a child's name or pronouns in records.

LGBTQ activists likened these provisions to those in a recently approved Florida law opponents dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Several urged GOP lawmakers Tuesday to stop the measure, saying more young people would have their sexuality revealed against their will if it became law. Other youth will keep their sexuality hidden, further increasing the threat of suicide, bill opponents said.

People are also reading…

“This bill proposes forced outing of queer kids,” said the Rev. Vance Haywood, senior pastor of St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church in Raleigh. “It’s creating an environment where we’re telling folks that it’s not OK to be yourself. You have to hide parts of who you are."

The measure, which passed the Senate Rules Committee on a divided voice vote, was expected to receive floor debate and a vote today. If approved, the bill would go to the House, which like the Senate is controlled by Republicans.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper already signaled his opposition, calling the bill a “Republican political ploy” and warning legislators to “keep the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ culture wars out of North Carolina classrooms.” GOP lawmakers would need help from several Democrats to override any Cooper veto — an action that hasn't been successful since December 2018.

The measure would enumerate and broaden the rights parents already have in state and federal laws. Parents would be offered complaint and appeals procedures if they believe districts or administrators are not complying with the rules.

State Sen. Ralph Hise, a Mitchell County Republican, said Tuesday that ensuring parents are notified before or when medical services are changed is reasonable. 

The bill also would subject health care providers to disciplinary action by licensing boards and fines should they fail to receive parental consent for non-urgent medical treatments for a minor.

“We are seeing too many instances these days where the interests of parents and families are being overlooked or being ignored and are being even condemned,” said John Rustin with the North Carolina Family Policy Council, who spoke for the measure.

Senators shepherding the bill say the prohibition of instruction on LGBTQ issues is different than the Florida law, but some speakers on Tuesday disagreed.

“All students and families deserve to see themselves represented in their curriculum, and that includes LGBTQ+ students and families,” said Taylor Cordes, a former North Carolina teacher.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Still happening': Texas tragedy has echoes of Raleigh massacre 50 years ago

'Still happening': Texas tragedy has echoes of Raleigh massacre 50 years ago

Carol King didn’t recognize the sharp cracks of gunfire. Not at first. King was 20 years old, walking home for lunch a few blocks away from the North Hills office building where she worked. Her route took her right past the entrance of the mall across the street, where a 22-year-old man had taken up position between a few parked cars. At about noon on Memorial Day 1972, Harvey McLeod opened ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert