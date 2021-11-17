Part of Adams Farm Parkway closed because of police investigation, Greensboro authorities say

GREENSBORO — A section of Adams Farm Parkway is closed due to a police investigation, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Motorists are asked to avoid Adams Farm Parkway between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive.
No additional details about the investigation were made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
