Part of Summit will be closed Friday for work connected to Downtown Greenway

GREENSBORO — Part of Summit Avenue will be closed during the day Friday for work connected to the Downtown Greenway.
The westbound lanes from Percy Street to Church Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as workers prep for paving connected with Phase 2 of the Downtown Greenway, the city said in a news release.
Officials encourage motorists to take a different route during this time to avoid the work areas or expect delays.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.