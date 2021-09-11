Party like it's 2019: N.C. Folk Festival getting there

GREENSBORO — The words they may not know but from the toddlers to the grandpas, the crowd at the Lee Wrangler Stage is on its feet dancing and clapping to East African retro-pop sounds.
And to loosely borrow from Prince, his Purple Badness, the crowd is partying like it is 2019, the year before COVID-19 largely canceled most in-person entertainment.
Couples, sections — those toddlers with their grandparents, with older siblings. By themselves. In-person.
After the multicultural North Carolina Folk Festival went virtual in 2020, it returned to Greensboro this weekend with about three dozen acts from genres as diverse as hip-hop, jazz, Western swing and Southern rock. It continues through 6 p.m. Sunday.
“This is our first time here and I wasn’t sure what to expect,” lead singer Alsarah of the group Alsarah & the Nubatones said after leaving the stage.
“This crowd has been wonderful,” said Alsarah, who, like Beyoncé and Cher, goes by just her first name.
The festival added COVID-19 safeguards, such as sprinkling touchless hand sanitation stations throughout the downtown site. Masks were optional but suggested at the outdoor event. Cone Health also had a tent for vaccinations. Several people waited to get them.
On Saturday, foot and bike traffic was steady.
Some families and groups planted themselves picnic-style and lingered to try out whoever showed up next on the stage.
Others toted chairs and their performance schedules as groups were set up along the footprint of downtown.
Downtown businesses were open for sidewalk dining and shopping.
Bakie’s Doggie Boutique, Drena’s Dream Quintessential Quilts and Appin Bees were among vendors bridging banjo playing in one direction and the sound dubbed East African retro-pop music in another.
The folk festival is known for putting together a variety of music that crosses cultural and linguistic barriers. The Brooklyn-based Alsarah & the Nubatones’ influences are native to Sudan and Egypt, with musicians ranging from a French-born, Togo-raised bass player to an Armenian American oud player. The oud is a pear-shaped, lute-like stringed instrument from the Middle East.
They’ve performed as part of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert Series and have a new video that was released earlier this year. Their website is alsarah.com.
Alsarah’s rapport with the crowd had those in the audience talking back — “We love you,” shouted one festival-goer over the others.
“They gave me all that fun energy,” she said when her set was over, “and I gave it right back.”
The group is leaving Greensboro for another festival in Boston later this month.
“I was way back there and heard you,” UNCG student Jadeja Gaines gushed as she spotted Alsarah after the performance. “It brought me here.”
It was also Gaines’ first folk festival. She didn’t know she liked East African retro-pop. She didn’t know what it was until she heard the music a block away.
“You have such an amazing voice,” Gaines told her. “I didn’t know it would move me so.”
A moved Alsarah thanked her. Later, she said that over the weekend she’s run into others thankful that Greensboro allows people to expand their musical tastes.
“The Greensboro crowd is super receptive and open,” Alsarah said. “That’s all we can ask for.”
