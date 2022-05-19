Party's over? Makeup of Guilford commissioners primed to change — again.

GREENSBORO — After voters Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates vying to serve on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the race is on to secure the four available seats. At stake is whether the board will remain the same — or change once again.

While Democrats have dominated the nine-member board of late, it's unclear what November will hold. The board's four-year terms are staggered, so some members are up for reelection this year and others in 2024.

Of the four commissioners who continue their terms through 2024, three are Democrats: Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston, Carly Cooke and Mary Beth Murphy. The lone Republican is James Upchurch.

Terms for the at-large seat and those in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 7 expire this year.

Commissioner J. Carlvena Foster, a Democrat, will run unopposed in November to keep the District 1 seat.

That leaves four seats up for grabs in November. According to complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election, here's who is in the running in these races:

At-large : Incumbent Kay Cashion, a Democrat, will face Republican Alan Branson.

: Incumbent Kay Cashion, a Democrat, will face Republican Alan Branson. District 2 : Incumbent Alan Perdue, a Republican, will face Democrat Paul Meinhart II.

: Incumbent Alan Perdue, a Republican, will face Democrat Paul Meinhart II. District 3 : Republican Pat Tillman will face Democrat Derek Mobley.

: Republican Pat Tillman will face Democrat Derek Mobley. District 7: Incumbent Frankie T. Jones Jr., a Democrat, will face Kenny Abbe, a Republican.

On most issues, Democrats hold a solid 6-3 majority — which has been the widest gap either party has enjoyed in recent years.

Republicans had held an often tenuous 5-4 majority, which changed dramatically in favor of Democrats during the last election cycle.

Since then, Alston has wasted no time in pushing forth an agenda that is supportive of schools — an issue he's passionate about — and taking the lead on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. And he's had the votes to do it.

Conceivably, Republicans could win three of the four seats and dramatically swing the board in their favor just as Democrats did last time. Perdue and Tillman, who's currently on the school board, both have name recognition over their opponents.

Then there's Branson, who narrowly lost reelection to Murphy in 2020. Against Cashion, he'll be facing a seasoned incumbent with strong support of her own. This could go down to the wire.

The District 7 race between Jones and Abbe is a toss-up — both are political unknowns. But that could very well be the decisive race for both parties — especially if Cashion can hold off Branson and Perdue and Tillman both win.

"The current board makeup has been pretty effective in working together to get things done," Foster said this week, noting that commissioners are "very respectful" of differences in opinions and votes.

"We’re all committed to serving the citizens of Guildford County," she added.

Like many, she is especially watching the race for the at-large seat between Cashion and Branson.

"All of us have some experience working directly with the incumbent and most of us have some experience with the challenger," Foster said.

Cashion said she has more work to do on county initiatives, while Branson — who served two terms as the District 4 commissioner — said he is working toward November to bring a conservative voice to the people of Guilford County.

Upchurch, who said he is hopeful other Republicans will be voted onto the board, said he knows both candidates will bring experience to the job.

One of the major issues the board faces, he said, is putting together a long-term strategic plan for how to spend the bonds voters approved Tuesday to support $1.7 billion in construction for schools.

Upchurch said he is concerned about how supply-chain issues and labor shortages may affect how that money is spent.

"I'm going to continue to support good policy and speak out against bad policy," Upchurch said. "I don't think we'll skip a beat regardless."

He doesn't anticipate that the community will notice much of an operational difference after the elections.

"Our board is pretty calm and focused on business," he said.

Assistant editor Mike Kernels contributed to this story.