Pastor who launched 'Hungry Church' now 'taking Jesus on the road'

GREENSBORO — He had said months earlier that he would preach with the same passion to a flock of five as he would to 50. Would this be it?

Marcus Johnson had run 30-second radio spots about the newly opening Hungry Church in the repurposed Canterbury School gymnasium and mailed postcards to a certain demographic.

He wouldn't be competing with any other area church for people to fill the seats. He was looking for people who had never been to church or walked away from organized religion years ago. He had been working to create a church he hoped would lead people to Jesus — and lead those people to disciple others.

Calling the church "Hungry" was head-scratching to some people.

And with 15 minutes to go that first Sunday in 2007, and few seats occupied, having rented so many chairs seemed like a waste of money for a new ministry on a shoestring budget.

Maybe to others, but not to Johnson, who at 29 had begun the ministry with no formal backing of an organization.

The smattering of people among the nearly 300 empty seats on that first Sunday morning in January included the preacher’s parents and carloads of his family from the eastern part of the state.