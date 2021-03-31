Patti LaBelle concert rescheduled at the Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Because of COVID-19-related restrictions on indoor gatherings, the May 22 Patti LaBelle concert at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been rescheduled for Sept. 19.

The new downtown Tanger Center had been scheduled to reopen more than a year ago. But the pandemic has prevented the opening, and a grand opening date has not been announced.

The Tanger Center announced on Wednesday the rescheduling of the Patti LaBelle concert.

Previously-purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. Tickets are on sale now at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

One of contemporary music’s living legends, LaBelle is a Grammy Award-winning singer, author and actress who has spent more than 50 years in the music industry.

LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of "100 Greatest Singers."