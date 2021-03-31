 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patti LaBelle concert rescheduled at the Tanger Center
0 comments
top story

Patti LaBelle concert rescheduled at the Tanger Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle  

 Courtesy of N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO — Because of COVID-19-related restrictions on indoor gatherings, the May 22 Patti LaBelle concert at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been rescheduled for Sept. 19.

The new downtown Tanger Center had been scheduled to reopen more than a year ago. But the pandemic has prevented the opening, and a grand opening date has not been announced.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tanger Center announced on Wednesday the rescheduling of the Patti LaBelle concert.

Previously-purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. Tickets are on sale now at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

One of contemporary music’s living legends, LaBelle is a Grammy Award-winning singer, author and actress who has spent more than 50 years in the music industry.

LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of "100 Greatest Singers."

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Los Angeles to expand reopening as virus cases ease

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News