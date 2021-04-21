Paw patrol: Meet Rocco, the newest member of Four Season mall's security team

GREENSBORO — If you've visited Four Seasons Town Centre in the past few weeks, you might have run into Rocco, a 2-year-old German shepherd.

He's the newest member of the mall's security team and the only four-legged friend on staff.

Rocco, who is specially trained to detect firearms, patrols the mall with a security guard by his side.

When shoppers see Rocco, unbeknownst to them he'll probably be checking to see if they're carrying firearms. Dogs that detect firearms are trained to sniff out scents associated with weapons, like gunpowder or cleaning fluids.

Four Seasons Town Centre hopes Rocco will deter shoppers from bringing firearms onto mall property, which is prohibited.

"We launched this program because it is a good, proactive program," said Robia Gross, general manager of Four Seasons Town Centre, in a news release. "The well-being of our guests, tenants and employees is paramount."

