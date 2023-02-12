GREENSBORO — Chandrika Brown had no idea what a "family partner" was until a friend recruited her to become one.

Turns out, the challenges Brown faced as the parent of a child with a mental health diagnosis, seizures and other issues were the kinds of experiences required for the job.

"She told me that she felt like I could help other families learn to get services for their child the same way that I had to fight for my son, but make it a whole lot easier for them," Brown recalled.

Brown now works with an organization called NC Youth and Family Voices Amplified — a unique program UNCG started last year on behalf of the state, supported with federal dollars. The program provides training and assistance to "family partners" and "youth peer support providers" across North Carolina — roles that require "lived experience" as their main qualification.

"It means so much when you have at least one person who can identify with what you are experiencing," said Frederick Douglas, the family training coordinator for the program.

The "family partners" are parents of children with mental illness who now help other parents like themselves. The "youth peer support providers" are people who suffered from mental illness growing up and now help teenagers and young adults going through it.

The idea behind the program is that people who've experienced mental health struggles, whether personally or in a support role such as a parent, and have come out the other side are equipped to help others going through similar issues.

Stacie Forrest, a child mental health program consultant with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the state keeps hearing that for families in the throes of mental health struggles, it helps to have people who've been there.

"That’s so important," she said. "They’ve been in those same situations and the families really respond to that."

The idea of peer support providers in the realm of mental health isn't new. But the state's recent investment in the creation of the UNCG program comes amid an ongoing mental health crisis.

Between 2019 and 2021, the percentage of Americans reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression nearly quadrupled. Faced with an "unprecedented need" for mental health services, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services sees bolstering youth peer support providers and family partners as an effective strategy to help the state cope with the onslaught as well as make lasting change.

Family and youth peer support providers in North Carolina work at a wide variety of agencies, nonprofit organizations, private providers and churches — all paid for through a variety of different methods. State leaders lack numbers on how many are operating, but know they want to recruit more to the profession.

They see Youth and Family Voices as a centralizing hub that can do a number of key things to support these entities as they help others struggling with mental illness.

One is training. That includes recruiting and educating people to fill those roles so they can spread that experience to organizations and agencies across the state.

Another is helping families in need connect with existing family and youth peer support providers.

The need for training and making connections is growing as the state tries out family and youth peer support providers in some new settings, including the state's mobile crisis unit for children and a number of psychiatric residential treatment facilities. North Carolina also has some new efforts underway making family and youth peer support accessible to certain groups of Medicaid recipients.

Michael McGrath, a wraparound services program manager for the nonprofit Easterseals UCP, is involved with one of those efforts. He said North Carolina is behind some other states in figuring out how to incorporate family and youth peer support, but moving in the right direction. Family and youth partners, he said, are good at helping people stand up for their own interests and goals within the mental health care system and other state systems.

"When we do not involve family voice or we don't involve the youth … we are basically telling them what to do — it doesn't work," he said.

Within the realm of mental health services, youth peer support providers most typically are young adults who have struggled with a mental health disorder and now draw on that experience to help young people.

“That’s a really unique package right there — a young adult that brings that experience that’s actually come out the other side of it and is in a position to give back," McGrath said.

Like Erin Hanes. She is a peer support specialist who works with youth for the Kellin Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Greensboro.

NEED HELP? • NC Youth and Family Voices Amplified: Helps those with mental health problems connect with others that have faced similar struggles. 888-846-1066 or https://ncvoicesamplified.uncg.edu/contact-us/. • High Fidelity Wraparound Services: Services for youth and families dealing with some of the most complex challenges, typically navigating multiple systems, like juvenile justice, mental health services and child welfare. 910-612-8573 or michael.mcgrath@eastersealsucp.com. • North Carolina Families United: Longstanding nonprofit organization led by parents with experience dealing with child mental health issues. https://www.ncfamiliesunited.org/contact.

Hanes works in person and virtually with youth ages 13 and up who have experienced a significant mental health or substance abuse disorder. The services she provides are free and funded through grants. Sometimes she has a waiting list. Other times, she doesn't.

To get help, though, young people must volunteer rather than parents forcing them.

"That’s part of advocating for themselves," said Hanes, a Winston-Salem native.

Hanes said she works with clients to help them set goals, figure out coping skills and connect with community resources. Unlike a therapist, Hanes does not help her clients process trauma. Ideally, her services are in addition to therapy, but it's not a requirement.

"I take my experience in knowing how to keep myself well and use that to help inspire others, and just help them build resilience," she said.

Mental health recovery, she said, means learning to live with the disorder and manage symptoms.

"When I was not in recovery my depression would highly interfere with my daily activities," she said. "I wouldn’t take care of myself, so personal hygiene was difficult. I wouldn’t interact socially with others. But now, I know what works for me. I know how to take care of myself through that."

Hanes had already been dealing with anxiety and depression when, at age 16, she lost her best friend to a car accident. In the aftermath those "multiplied by a thousand," she described, and she also developed post-traumatic stress disorder and insomnia to the point that she was bedridden, sometimes for weeks at a time.

Hanes' therapist, psychiatrist and emotional support dog helped her get better, and she's since been able to accomplish big goals, like getting a bachelor's degree in psychology and launching her career.

Still, looking back, she wishes she'd also had peer support as a teenager.

"I felt like no one else had gone through this experience; I felt isolated and alone," she said. "I believe having someone I could have related to, that had a significant mental health disorder, would have been really beneficial to me in learning different coping skills that they had because I didn't really understand what coping skills were before I lost him."

****

The role of a family partner focuses on helping parents figure out how to secure the services and support their child needs after being diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

That's what Alamance County parent Shantay Collins experienced when she got help from Brown, back when the Youth and Family Voices collaboration coordinator was working as a family partner in Alamance County.

At the time, Collins said, she and her children were coming out of a domestic violence situation that was traumatic. Brown helped her figure out everything from how to get her children into therapy to finding a place to live.

"I didn’t know how to advocate for my kids," Collins said. "That’s something I have under my belt now."

Brown said that when she was a family partner in Alamance County, she would usually work with between 15 and 20 families. That included sending texts, going to their homes and sometimes accompanying them to a meeting with a teacher or doctor.

"I don’t take the steering wheel for them," she said. "I’m kind of like their navigator, their GPS."

Collins said that when she wanted to give up, Brown, who'd been through it, wouldn't let her.

And hearing Brown's story helped Collins believe success was possible, even at a time when she wasn't feeling inclined to trust anyone.

"To be connected with someone," she said, "you do want to know you have something in common to connect."