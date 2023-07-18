GREENSBORO — A 59-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night while crossing West Market Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the accident at West Market Street and Muirs Chapel Road. Lisa Williams was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said in the news release.

Williams was not walking in a crosswalk and the roadway was dark, police said.

No charges have been filed in the accident.