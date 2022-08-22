Pedestrian, 72, struck and killed Sunday night, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A 72-year-old High Point man was struck and killed Sunday night while attempting to cross South University Parkway, police said in a news release this morning.

Sanders Lee Henderson died at the scene.

No charges are expected against the driver of the SUV that hit him just after 9 p.m. Sunday while Henderson was attempting to cross South University Parkway near East Green Drive, police said.

At the time of the crash, it was dark outside, drizzling rain, and Henderson was wearing dark clothing, police said in the news release.

The High Point Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating this crash. Neither speed nor alcohol or drugs are believed to be factors in the accident, police said.

This is the fifth traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2022.