Pedestrian crossing interstate struck and killed late Thursday, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A man was struck and killed by a truck on Interstate 74 late Thursday night, High Point police said in a news release.

About 11:40 p.m., officers found 33-year-old Brian Keith Ewing while responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on I-74 West near Greensboro Road, according to police.

Ewing was hit by a red 2001 Ford F150. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police are still in the initial phases of the investigation, but said there is no evidence that the pickup's driver was impaired, speeding or distracted. He is not expected to be charged, police said.

Evidence suggests Ewing was attempting to cross the three-lane interstate for unknown reasons when he crossed paths with the vehicle, police said.

Weather also does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Police said there was very light rain and the temperature was above freezing at the time of the wreck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Spoon with the department's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.