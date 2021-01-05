Pedestrian fatally struck by car on South Eugene Street early Tuesday morning, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on South Eugene Street early Tuesday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 4:40 a.m., a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass was southbound on Eugene near Bilbro Street, according to police. A pedestrian wearing dark clothing and standing in an area of the roadway where street lights were not working was struck by the vehicle, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver will not be charged.

The police department's Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.