Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle at intersection of Friendly and Elam avenues, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 5:55 p.m. to a wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of West Friendly and North Elam avenues. The pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld, died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and has not been criminally charged.

The police department's Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.