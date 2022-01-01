Pedestrian hit by High Point police vehicle Friday night, police say

HIGH POINT — A pedestrian standing in the middle of a U.S. 29 exit ramp was hit Friday night by marked patrol vehicle, High Point police said.

Officials did not release the name of the pedestrian or officer involved in the crash, which police said in a news release took place shortly before 8 p.m. Friday on U.S. 29 near West Green Drive.

The person was given medical treatment until they were transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officer was on duty, entering the southbound exit ramp to West Green Drive at the time the pedestrian was struck, police said. According to police, the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, "standing directly in the middle of the travel lane and was not visible to the motorist on the highway until a collision was imminent."

High Point police said Greensboro Police Department's traffic unit was asked to handle the investigation because the crash involved a High Point officer.

High Point police said the names of the pedestrian and officer won't be released at this time because it is still an active investigation.