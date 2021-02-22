 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in early morning Jamestown hit-and-run, officials say
Pedestrian killed in early morning Jamestown hit-and-run, officials say

JAMESTOWN — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

At 2:18 a.m., the Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 85 near Groometown Road.

An unknown vehicle traveling south collided with a person in the roadway and fled the area. The pedestrian died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. 

Anyone with information or that was in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at 336-334-5500.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.

