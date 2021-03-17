Pedestrian killed in traffic crash on South Elm-Eugene Street, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on South Elm-Eugene Street on Tuesday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian in the 3700 block of South Elm Eugene, according to police.

The pedestrian, whose identity authorities have not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not charged the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.