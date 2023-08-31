GREENSBORO — A 79-year-old woman died Tuesday from injuries she received when she was struck by a vehicle last week while walking near Lawndale and Bluemont drives, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers who responded at 9:47 a.m. Aug. 24 say Pennie Farnetti of Greensboro had entered the roadway against traffic when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Lawndale Drive. Farnetti was taken with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team is investigating. No charges have been filed.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.