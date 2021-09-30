People directly impacted by substance use should have say in how Guilford, Greensboro spend opioid settlement, advocate says

"I've seen more destruction from substance use disorder than anyone ever needs to see."

It's why Vincent, along with other harm reduction advocates, are calling on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Greensboro City Council to guarantee that people directly impacted by substance use are included in discussions regarding settlement money allocation.

It's not known how much money Guilford County will be given from the $750 million portion of the settlement North Carolina is scheduled to receive.

But Vincent knows the lifesaving measures that could benefit from "any amount" of increased funding.

Along with expanding syringe exchange services, increased access to treatment options like methadone and buprenorphine clinics can save lives, according to Vincent.

"But barriers to the methadone clinics are killing people," she said.

Despite being proven to reduce overdose death, methadone clinics are often not covered by insurance, not readily available in communities and have strict standards for participants.

People can be denied access to methadone clinics if they fail a drug test, Vincent said.

"How can that be right?" she asked.