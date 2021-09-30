People directly impacted by substance use should have say in how Guilford, Greensboro spend opioid settlement, advocate says

GREENSBORO — The overdose epidemic has destroyed more lives than Louise Vincent ever thought possible.
A longtime local leader in harm reduction, Vincent spent the last year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic watching closely as the number of fatal overdoses increased.
She scrambled to keep harm reduction services — strategies aimed at reducing overdose and complications associated with drug use — available in Greensboro.
"But just two days ago, I heard it again," Vincent said recently. "Another good friend of mine is dead."
It's news she's all too used to hearing.
And it's why when Vincent learned North Carolina is to receive some of the $26 billion settlement with pharmaceutical companies for their role in the overdose epidemic, she knew she needed to make sure that money got into the right hands.
"So many people I know have died because they can’t get help," Vincent said. "They can’t get help from the services that should be able to help them."
As a person who has struggled on and off with substance use disorder her entire life, and as director of the Glenwood-based North Carolina Survivors Union, Vincent knows the services that keep people from fatally overdosing.
Syringe exchange programs, like the one offered through N.C. Survivors Union, protect people while they're using, and bring them into contact with folks like Vincent, who can direct them to more lifesaving measures or treatment.
Lately, the number of fatal overdoses is "so high" and "so startling," Vincent said.
In 2020, a record-breaking 93,000 people died in the United States from overdoses, according to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Funds toward the right organizations could turn that around, Vincent believes. But she worries the money could wind up with people she said have "no business at the table" in the fight against the overdose epidemic.
"The police have big budgets and they see people who use drugs," but people who use drugs often feel most unsafe when dealing with law enforcement, Vincent said.
"That's the wrong group for this money."
There are plenty of grassroots organizations Vincent thinks worthy of funds, including N.C. Survivors Union, who Vincent said just scraped by last year with the help of federal COVID-19 relief loans.
"Ultimately, this money was designed to pay back people who were harmed," Vincent said.
"It wasn't designed to give to the government. It was meant for people like me. My daughter died from an overdose. My friends are dead from overdoses.
"I've seen more destruction from substance use disorder than anyone ever needs to see."
It's why Vincent, along with other harm reduction advocates, are calling on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Greensboro City Council to guarantee that people directly impacted by substance use are included in discussions regarding settlement money allocation.
It's not known how much money Guilford County will be given from the $750 million portion of the settlement North Carolina is scheduled to receive.
But Vincent knows the lifesaving measures that could benefit from "any amount" of increased funding.
Along with expanding syringe exchange services, increased access to treatment options like methadone and buprenorphine clinics can save lives, according to Vincent.
"But barriers to the methadone clinics are killing people," she said.
Despite being proven to reduce overdose death, methadone clinics are often not covered by insurance, not readily available in communities and have strict standards for participants.
People can be denied access to methadone clinics if they fail a drug test, Vincent said.
"How can that be right?" she asked.
"It's like 'Hi, my name is Louise. I can't stop using drugs, so I need your program. Oh, you're going to kick me out because I can't stop using drugs? Funny. I just told you that was my problem.'"
Reforming clinics to make them accessible to more of the community is just one area Vincent would like to see funds directed.
Settlement money should go to reentry programs for people incarcerated because of drug laws, to programs that work with parents who have had their children taken away because of drug use, to the people who have been failed by drug policy, Vincent said.
"If there are meetings about this money and there are not drug users at those meetings, shame on them," Vincent said.
"If we don't have directly impacted people at the table — at leadership roles at the table — then what we have is just another mess."
