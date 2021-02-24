 Skip to main content
Person found shot on Holts Chapel Road, Greensboro police say
Person found shot on Holts Chapel Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A person was found shot on Holts Chapel Road early Wednesday morning, police said in a news release. 

At about 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Holts Chapel Road and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said. 

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. No suspect information was made available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Breaking News