GREENSBORO — In a bizarre incident, a person wielding a large knife and machete was shot and killed by police officers Friday night following a confrontation, authorities said.

Greensboro police were dispatched at 9:41 p.m. to the 3100 block of Creek Ridge Road in the city’s southeastern section. Callers to the Guilford Metro 911 center complained of gunfire with one resident reporting that they witnessed someone throwing knives.

When officers arrived, they saw fireworks being set off, but nothing out of the ordinary.

About 15 minutes later, however, more gunfire was reported in the area. Officers then found a person armed with a large knife and a machete on Creek Ridge Road near Rehobeth Church Road.

When officers approached the person, they fled.

A foot chase ensued. Over a mile, officers attempted to stop the suspect with pepper spray and a Taser.

Eventually, the person made their way to the parking lot of a BP gas station at 2600 Randleman Road. Patrons had gathered outside the convenience store.

That's when the suspect stopped and advanced toward police. Three officers then fired their guns, hitting the person.

Officers provided aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police didn’t identify the deceased or the three officers, who have been placed on administrative duty.

Greensboro police has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident. The department’s professional standards division also will determine if the proper policies were followed.