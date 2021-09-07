Person struck and killed by vehicle on I-40 after escaping car fire, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — After escaping a vehicle fire, a person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 40 Monday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 8:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on I-40 eastbound near Sandy Ridge Road, according to police.

A 2010 Acura TSX traveling eastbound left the roadway, hit a guardrail and overturned. The car came to a rest and caught fire, but the driver escaped, police said.

The driver then stepped into the roadway and was struck by a 2009 Cadillac CTS. The Acura driver, who has not been publicly identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac has not been charged.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.