Person struck by train in Greensboro is in critical condition, police say

GREENSBORO — A person is in critical condition after being hit by a train Monday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At about 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at the Norfolk Southern Pomona Yard in the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue. The accident involved a pedestrian and an Amtrak train, according to police.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No one aboard the train was injured, police said.
Greensboro police, Amtrak's Police Department and Norfolk Southern's Police Department are investigating at the scene.
