Person struck by train in Greensboro is in critical condition, police say
GREENSBORO — A person is in critical condition after being hit by a train Monday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at the Norfolk Southern Pomona Yard in the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue. The accident involved a pedestrian and an Amtrak train, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No one aboard the train was injured, police said. 

Greensboro police, Amtrak's Police Department and Norfolk Southern's Police Department are investigating at the scene.

