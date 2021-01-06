 Skip to main content
Person suspected in arson arrested after early morning fire at apartment building in Greensboro, police say
Person suspected in arson arrested after early morning fire at apartment building in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A suspect is in custody after fire was intentionally set to a Greensboro apartment building early Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

The fire was reported at 3314 Beck St., Apt. A, at 2:45 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department. Firefighters had the blaze at Beck Street Apartments under control by 3:02 a.m.

Church said the estimated structure loss is $40,000, while the loss of contents in the apartment is estimated at about $8,000.

The fire appeared to be intentionally set and a suspect, who has yet to be named, was taken into custody, Greensboro police said.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, Church said. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

Breaking News