Person suspected in arson arrested after early morning fire at apartment building in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A suspect is in custody after fire was intentionally set to a Greensboro apartment building early Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.
The fire was reported at 3314 Beck St., Apt. A, at 2:45 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department. Firefighters had the blaze at Beck Street Apartments under control by 3:02 a.m.
Church said the estimated structure loss is $40,000, while the loss of contents in the apartment is estimated at about $8,000.
The fire appeared to be intentionally set and a suspect, who has yet to be named, was taken into custody, Greensboro police said.
No firefighters or civilians were injured, Church said.
The fire remains under investigation.