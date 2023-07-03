GREENSBORO — Guilford County Animal Services is urging pet owners to begin preparing for Fourth of July fireworks in an effort to help prevent pets from running away and to help quickly reunite them if they do.

“With our shelter nearing capacity, we are urgently calling on pet owners to do everything they can to keep their pets safe" this July Fourth holiday, director Jorge Ortega said.

Here are ways to keep pets safe:

Ensure your pet is microchipped and is wearing an updated ID tag — even indoor pets.

Keep your pets at home. Dogs can be hypersensitive to noise and vibrations, so it’s very likely your four-legged friend won’t enjoy the fireworks display. It’s best to leave them safely at home, and even better if a loving family member can stay behind to provide comfort.

Inside your home, draw the shades, run fans, turn on calming music or white noise, and close windows to better shield your pets from stressors like bright light and loud noises. Help identify a safe space for your pet. For example, dogs are den animals and may feel most safe in a confined, comfortable space like a crate. Fireworks can cause pets to escape a fenced yard or park when frightened.

Play with your pet, take them out for a walk before fireworks start or before you leave so they can have a bathroom break and expend some energy.

Keep your dog or other anxious animals on a leash when outside, especially during the days leading up to the holiday.

Do not let your dog go near fireworks, lighter fluid, or matches. Sniffing or eating them could cause serious injury.

Talk to your vet about whether your pet needs medication to help control their anxiety. Refrain from using any over-the-counter supplements or drugs, as most do not have proven efficacy and can be detrimental to your pet’s health.

Make sure livestock are in a safe area that is fenced and covered. Protect pets from heat. High temperatures put your pet at risk of heat stroke, which can become deadly very quickly. Never leave a pet in a parked car and remember that hot pavement can damage paws.

If you find a lost pet, call the phone number on their tag if they have one. In addition, most veterinary offices will check for a microchip at no cost in an attempt to help locate the pet's owner.

The Guilford shelter's assistant director, Lisa Lee, said residents can also report a found or lost dog through the shelter's website: guilfordcountync.gov. Lee said finders can also take a photo of the pet and post it to Pawboost and Nextdoor apps because most pets' homes are nearby.

If it's safe to do so, Lee also encourages looking on the inside of a lost pet's collar because that's where some owners write their contact information.

Instead of bringing the lost pet to the already-crowded shelter, Lee said residents who need to borrow a crate to house a found dog can call 336-373-2222 after-hours to request one.

With the shelter's "Stray to Foster" program, participants are asked to care for a stray or surrendered animal for 72 hours and to post pictures and information on websites devoted to lost pets and social media. Participants will be provided with crates, food, blankets, bowls and other necessary items.

"If your animal does go missing, please contact the animal shelter first," Lee said. "Don't wait."

Residents interested in participating in the “Stray to Foster” program should contact the Guilford County Animal Services Resource Center at 336-641-3400.