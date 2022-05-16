 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Bennett College speaker encourages graduates to 'keep your eye on the prize'

GREENSBORO — Bennett College celebrated its latest graduates during commencement Saturday morning inside Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel.

Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh with a graduate during Saturday's commencement ceremony inside Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel.

Commencement has been celebrated virtually for the past two years due to the global pandemic, so the college community was excited to be celebrating approximately 70 graduates in person. The ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place on the Quad at the center of campus, was moved indoors because of inclement weather.

A graduate celebrates after receiving her diploma Saturday morning inside Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel at Bennett College.

The celebration included readings, speeches, songs and poetry put on by many notable Bennett College Belles, faculty, board members and alumnae.

Faculty, staff, graduates, families and friends gathered inside Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel at Bennett College on Saturday morning for commencement.

Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh introduced commencement speaker Tiffany Norwood, a global serial tech entrepreneur, inventor, author and storyteller. Norwood was recently named Entrepreneur of the Year at Cornell University, one of two Ivy League universities she attended.

Commencement speaker Tiffany Norwood speaks inside Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel during the Saturday morning ceremony, which was moved indoors due to rain. Norwood  who was recently named Entrepreneur of the Year at Cornell University  told graduates it was important to learn to pivot when necessary, and "keep your eye on the prize."

Historically black colleges and universities are also an important part of her family life, she said, noting that her cousin attended and graduated from Bennett College.

Fondly called "Bennett Belles," Bennett College graduates celebrate commencement on Saturday inside Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel.

Norwood talked to graduates about the importance of learning to parent themselves and being self-determined. "At the end of the day, it's up to you to make the life that you want," she said.

Bennett College graduates are applauded after receiving their diplomas during commencement Saturday inside Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel.
