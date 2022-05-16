Photos: Bennett College speaker encourages graduates to 'keep your eye on the prize'

GREENSBORO — Bennett College celebrated its latest graduates during commencement Saturday morning inside Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel.

Commencement has been celebrated virtually for the past two years due to the global pandemic, so the college community was excited to be celebrating approximately 70 graduates in person. The ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place on the Quad at the center of campus, was moved indoors because of inclement weather.

The celebration included readings, speeches, songs and poetry put on by many notable Bennett College Belles, faculty, board members and alumnae.

Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh introduced commencement speaker Tiffany Norwood, a global serial tech entrepreneur, inventor, author and storyteller. Norwood was recently named Entrepreneur of the Year at Cornell University, one of two Ivy League universities she attended.

Historically black colleges and universities are also an important part of her family life, she said, noting that her cousin attended and graduated from Bennett College.

Norwood talked to graduates about the importance of learning to parent themselves and being self-determined. "At the end of the day, it's up to you to make the life that you want," she said.