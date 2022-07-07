Pick your pet, name your price: Guilford animal shelter joins 'Empty the Shelter' event next week

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center has a deal for anyone looking to adopt a pet. Starting Wednesday, you can name your adoption price.

Typically, the shelter charges anywhere from $10 for senior cats to $75 for kittens and puppies 6 months or younger.

From July 13-17, 20-24 and 27-31, the shelter will take part in the Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelter" event. The quarterly shelter events across the country offer reduced price or free adoptions.

During the last event locally, more than 110 animals were adopted, according to the shelter.

Adoption hours are 1-4 p.m., no appointment needed. The shelter is at 980 Guilford College Road. Check out animals for adoption at http://petadoption.guilfordcountync.gov.

Rockingham County Animal Shelter and Forsyth Humane Society are also taking part, according to Bissell's website.

Bissell said more than 96,000 animals have been adopted through the program since 2016.