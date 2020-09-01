GREENSBORO — Piedmont Triad International Airport is getting over $2 million from the federal government.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced today in a release that the money will come from the Federal Aviation Administration and will be used for noise mitigation.
It is part of the $1.2 billion in grants from the Trump administration for safety and infrastructure to airports around the country.
Over $33 million will go to several airports across the state including Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Asheville Regional Airport, Fayetteville Regional Airport, and Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville.
Over $18 million will go to a state block grant program.
