Pilot killed in small plane crash in Rockingham County near Shiloh Airport
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY (WGHP) — The pilot of a small plane died in a crash near Shiloh Airport in Rockingham County on Thursday, according to Rockingham County Emergency Services.

The plane, an Early Bird Jenny, went down in a field off Settle Bridge Road, near the airport, around 6:30 p.m.

Only the pilot was aboard the plane. The pilot’s name has not been released.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates, when asked if there’s anything he would want to say to the family, said, “We’re sorry for their loss. It’s certainly tragic for the individuals and the families involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

