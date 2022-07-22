Pioneering soloist Nancy Carree Wilson of 'Gospel Expo' TV fame dies at 73

GREENSBORO — Even her young children would notice the whispers from people while out in public with their mom back in the 1980s before, inevitably, someone would approach Nancy Carree and ask if she was “that lady from TV.”

She certainly was.

“I think that’s when we realized people are starting to recognize her and they don’t go to our church or live in our neighborhood,” recalled Angie Carree, the oldest of the three children, now living in Virginia.

Nancy Carree Wilson, who died July 14 and would have been 74 next month, was a trailblazing soloist and choir director who put on gospel workshops and recorded “Designed for Worship.” Some of the area’s best-known musicians, including George Pass and Lejuene Thompson, saw her as a mentor. Her children are all now connected to the music industry, with son Isaac a member of the award-winning group Men of Standard.

Wilson would later meet and marry J. Teddy Wilson and co-pastor New Beginnings Community Outreach Church in 1993.

But back in the 1980s, the locally-produced “Gospel Expo” — seen in Greensboro, across the state and parts of Virginia — became must-see TV on Sunday mornings. For some, her big personality and ministry with guest choirs and singers were the warmup to their own church services later in the morning.

“It was like our own little ‘Soul Train’ — but for gospel music,” remembered Kelli Wells Johnson, an avid watcher before she went to her own church’s service.

News of her death brought online condolences, but also a bit of nostalgia. Old clips of her show can be found on YouTube.

“Especially locally, she would have been on the Mount Rushmore of faith,” said Joseph Level, a radio veteran and gospel music historian. “She was the genuine article. She was never trying to be anyone else.”

At age 4, the Greensboro native sang in the senior choir at New Cedar Grove with her grandmother as others discovered “Little Nancy” could sing.

The 1966 Dudley High School graduate with a multi-octave voice directed five different church choirs as a young divorced mother.

Back then, Wilson and her children had also been a real life Partridge Family — that TV sitcom about a traveling musical family. Around a piano they came up with their own version of gospel songs and then traveled mostly to churches along the East Coast during the summer using the name Chosen Generation.

Her children were often her background singers on “Gospel Expo.” Angie sang alto. Kim was a high tenor. Isaac, the baby, sang soprano because his voice had yet to deepen. And Kim started playing piano “by ear” like her mother.

“She taught us parts and how to harmonize around the piano at home,” Angie said.

Wilson recorded with several well-known Christian artists, including Bishop Larry Trotter & Sweet Holy Spirit in Chicago and Debra Morton & the Women of Excellence Choir in New Orleans.

She would release “Nancy Wilson — Designed for Worship” in 2004.

Wilson, later a radio personality with her own show on 97.1 FM (WQMG) also helped son Isaac and his three friends come up with the name for their group. During a car ride she talked to her son about Christians living up to standards — and the future award-winning group Men of Standard was born.

Group member Bryan Pierce is the pastor at Mount Zion, where a public celebration of Wilson’s life will take place today with a community choir and special guests.