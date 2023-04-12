CLIMAX — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims in Tuesday's plane crash.
Kurtis Dale Williams, 52, of Kernersville, died in the crash alongside U.S. 421 at Monnett Road bridge, a release from the sheriff's office said. The passenger, 39-year-old James Anthony Foecking of Randleman, was pulled from the wreckage and transported to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is in stable condition, according to the release.
The crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause.
