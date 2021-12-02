 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Playing for toys
0 Comments
top story

Playing for toys

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A group of Wrangler Jeans retirees and their friends on Wednesday presented a donation of $6,710 to the Marine Toys for Tots charity toy drive. The group of 40-plus members, who call themselves the Monday Morning Deplorables, raised over $3,355, which an anonymous donor then matched. The group has been donating funds to the charity since 2019, where they raised $1,400 and an anonymous donor gifted $1,000. This year, they played a total of 43 times on courses in the Greensboro area with an average of over 16 players for each event. Eight local golf courses also pitched in by donating a “free” round of golf where their greens fee was used toward the Toys for Tots fund. "Christmas is for kids, and then Toys for Tots was just a natural choice for us," group member Joe Elekes said.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

US abortion rights at stake as Supreme Court takes up key case

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert