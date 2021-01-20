'Please don't come early': Guilford officials plea for vaccine recipients to arrive on time, not before

The county is notified about the number of vaccinations it will receive for the following week on Fridays, making planning more difficult, Vann said.

“We are always in a one-week cycle," she said. "The planning has to be very detailed and very specific in order for us to move the doses as fast as possible, but with a very short period of time.”

The county is holding clinics at three locations: the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro and the High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall.

Officials reconfigured the clinic in High Point on Wednesday after the line extended outdoors during Tuesday’s event, Campbell said.

At the coliseum, where Cone Health also is holding vaccination clinics, he said officials made changes to ensure the lines were more clearly marked.

Golf carts and wheelchairs also were added to the mix, to help those with appointments negotiate the parking lots and lines.

Physical access isn’t the only focus for health officials.

“We're addressing, very intentionally, the historically marginalized populations to make sure that the access to the vaccine is equitable,” Vann said.