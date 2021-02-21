'Please honor the park closure': Guilford Courthouse National Military Park asks people to stay out while downed trees are removed

GREENSBORO — The Guilford Courthouse National Military Park remains closed while workers remove trees brought down by the icy weather on Thursday and on Feb. 13, the park said in a news release on Sunday.

The video above was shot Feb.16.

Downed trees have blocked park entrances, parking lots, trails, and the park’s Auto Tour Road, rendering much of the park inaccessible, according to the release.

Park Superintendent James Hill requests that the public “please honor the park closure and allow the chainsaw crews working along the roadway, trails, and overhead to safely conduct the cleanup operation,” according to the release.

The entire park, including the visitor center, Tour Road, trails, and Stop 6 Comfort Station, will remain closed this week. Park officials anticipate reopening the popular park on Friday.

"This decision was made for the safety of visitors and the work crews," the release said.