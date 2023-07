Randleman Road is closed between Kirkland Street and Mystic Drive because of a traffic accident, Greensboro Police said in a news release this morning.

The road will remain closed for an extended period because of a downed power line.

A Duke Energy crew is on the scene, as are police officers who are investigating the accident.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information was immediately available.