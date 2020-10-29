Police: Avoid travel if possible Thursday in Greensboro because of downed trees in roads and disabled traffic signals due to storm

Updated 4:02 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Power outages caused by high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta resulted in four early voting sites running on generators in Guilford County.

Early voting sites at Oak Ridge Town Hall, Bur-Mill Club, Northeast Park in Gibsonville and GTCC's Cameron Campus in Colfax were operating on generators as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Guilford County. Voters were still able to cast their ballots and "things are moving smoothly at all of our polling sites,” Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said in the release.

“Before every election my office works closely with our Emergency Management team to develop a continuity of services plan of action for events such as power loss, water damage and other unforeseen issues that can occur during an election season," Collicutt said in the release. "In this case, we had a plan for emergency generators to be deployed to keep the polls open without interruptions."

Early voting is open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the final day for early voting.

Updated 12:05 p.m.