Police: Avoid travel if possible Thursday in Greensboro because of downed trees in roads and disabled traffic signals due to storm

Updated 4:02 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Power outages caused by high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta resulted in four early voting sites running on generators in Guilford County.
Early voting sites at Oak Ridge Town Hall, Bur-Mill Club, Northeast Park in Gibsonville and GTCC's Cameron Campus in Colfax were operating on generators as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Guilford County. Voters were still able to cast their ballots and "things are moving smoothly at all of our polling sites,” Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said in the release.
“Before every election my office works closely with our Emergency Management team to develop a continuity of services plan of action for events such as power loss, water damage and other unforeseen issues that can occur during an election season," Collicutt said in the release. "In this case, we had a plan for emergency generators to be deployed to keep the polls open without interruptions."
Early voting is open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the final day for early voting.
Updated 12:05 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police are warning drivers to avoid travel if possible and to be careful if they have to go out as severe weather has felled trees that are blocking roads and caused significant power outages affecting traffic signals.
Tropical Storm Zeta has brought high winds to the Triad, with wind gusts expected to approach 50 mph, with some topping out over 60 mph.
Duke Energy is reporting more than 366,000 customers without power as of about noon Thursday. Guilford County's outages rose from about 6,700 around 11 a.m. to nearly 38,000 about noon, according to the utility's website. Neighboring Forsyth County increased from 23,000 to closer to 57,000 in that same time.
The city also announced Thursday the following sites are closed due to impacts from the storm:
• Gillespie Golf Course, closed until at least noon on Friday. Gillespie Grill will remain open.
• Country Park closed Thursday.
• Smith Active Adult Center is closed until power can be restored.
• Greensboro Youth Council office will be closed Thursday.
• The city-owned lakes — Townsend, Brandt and Higgins — will be closed Thursday. Higgins will also be closed Friday.
Updated 11:04 a.m.
GREENSBORO — The city said it is closing its three lakes today because of tropical storm conditions.
Lakes Townsend, Brandt, and Higgins are all closed. Lake Higgins will also be closed Friday so workers can removed downed trees, the city said in a news release. The city is still evaluating whether the other two lakes will remain closed or reopen on Friday.
Tropical Storm Zeta has brought high winds to the Triad, with wind gusts expected to approach 50 mph, with some topping out over 60 mph.
Duke Energy reported earlier today about 206,000 of its customers across the state were without power, including about 6,700 in Guilford County and nearly 23,000 in Forsyth County.
Expect high winds through this afternoon because of Tropical Storm Zeta, the National Weather Service said.
Parts of the Triad are under a tropical storm warning and a wind advisory has been upgraded to a high wind warning for much of central North Carolina.
The weather service said wind gusts were expected to approach 50 mph, with some topping out over 60 mph. The strongest winds with the greatest potential to produce damage were expected between 10 a.m. and noon, however, forecasters warn strong winds likely will continue into the afternoon.
Power outages are already being reported across North Carolina, with nearly 206,000 Duke Energy customers affected, the utility said on its website.
In the Triad, Forsyth County has been hit the hardest by power outages, with nearly 23,000 customers without power as of about 10:40 a.m. There were about 6,700 customers without power in Guilford County.
The weather service said a few thunderstorms may become severe late this afternoon through early tonight and the storm system could produce isolated tornadoes.
