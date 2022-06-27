 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Greensboro man, 18, found dead after shooting early Monday

Police

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred just after midnight on Monday.

Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, of Greensboro sustained a single gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who was dead. That person was later identified as Locklear. 

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, police said in the news release.

