Police: Greensboro man, 18, found dead after shooting early Monday

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred just after midnight on Monday.
Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, of Greensboro sustained a single gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
Around 1 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who was dead. That person was later identified as Locklear.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.
The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, police said in the news release.