GREENSBORO — A 32-year-old Greensboro man has died following an accident Sunday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 2:43 p.m. that day to the intersection of Holts Chapel Road near Pine Street, where a crash happened involving a motorcycle and SUV.

Ahmeed Davidson was operating a 2014 Suzuki 1000 GSXR northwest on Holts Chapel Road behind a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. When the SUV slowed to make a turn, the motorcycle collided with the SUV from behind.

Davidson was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later died of his injuries, Greensboro police said in the news release.

The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.